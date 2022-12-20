WIND GAP, Pa. - Across the country, pharmacists are concerned about the supply of children's cold medicines and pain relievers.

The meds are hard to get, in part, because of what experts are calling a "tripledemic" of COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and the flu. In Allentown, the Health Department is reporting the most flu cases in a decade.

"It's very frustrating. It's worrisome enough when you have a sick kid, and then when you have to take them to the doctor, you finally get them to the doctor and you can't get what was prescribed," said Aimee Carhart, a pharmacist at Wind Gap Pharmacy, where they're working hard to keep children's medicine on the shelves.

"We just got the children's Tylenol unit dose in stock," said Pharmacy Technician Kaelie Roberts.

Roberts said they have a good amount of over-the-counter meds, but certain prescriptions are hard to fill.

"Amoxicillin is very, very hard to get right now for children. It's a suspension. It's hard to get. You have to pull some strings and call a bunch of places to see if you can even get it," said Roberts.

This week, the national chains CVS and Walgreens are limiting the number of children's fever-reducing meds people are allowed to buy. At Wind Gap Pharmacy, they haven't added restrictions, but in some cases they are having to find work-arounds.

"If we can arrange a different dosage form and just figure out the dose appropriately, we do that. For antibiotics, we just call for alternatives," said Carhart.

If they can't find an immediate solution, they're asking parents to do what they can in the meantime.

"Keep the child as hydrated as possible until you can find the medication you need. Some people feel bad calling around. Unfortunately that's what you're going to have to do in a lot of cases," said Carhart.