BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Red Stag Pub in Bethlehem is booming midway through Musikfest.
But if this were Philadelphia, vaccinated patrons would have to carry their vaccine card or wear a mask.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney enacted a mask mandate for all businesses and restaurants in response to spiking COVID cases.
"Servers and bartenders and others are used to carding people for age, it's not any different than that," Kenney said.
Red Stag Owner Neville Gardner says he's considering having his staff wear masks and posting signs asking non-vaccinated customers to mask up when not sitting at their table.
But he doesn't see the need for much more.
And while Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton, as well as Northampton and Lehigh counties all require masks in governmental buildings, no broader mask mandate is being considered at this time.
Easton Mayor Sal Panto says the one measure Philly has adopted that he is considering is an employee vaccine mandate, but he says that would likely happen only after full FDA approval of the vaccines.
"When you see three hospital networks in the Lehigh Valley go to mandated vaccination you start to think well maybe we should also," Panto said.
Philly's mask mandate also includes outdoor events with more than 1,000 people, like Musikfest.
But Bethlehem health officials say they worked closely with ArtsQuest to make the event safe and fun for everyone by providing hand sanitizer stations and signing people up to get vaccinated.