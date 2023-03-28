ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Cedar Crest College has announced the winnter of its four-year, full-tuition scholarship.

Madeline Donlon, of Philadelphia, will attend the Allentown school for free starting this fall, Cedar Crest announced.

Donlon won the scholarship by competing against more than 100 other students from across the country in Cedar Crest's annual scholarship competition day.

The college kicked off the day by quizzing the 69 News at Sunrise anchors on Feb. 4. See how they did here.

The top 25 finishers of the three-hour exam were recognized later in the day, and five finalists moved on to the interview part of the competition. Donlon was later named the winner.

She plans to dual major in nursing and mathematics.