S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Just before the opening pitch of Game 1 of the World Series in Houston, some Phillies fans were enjoying a pre-game meal at P.J. Whelihan's in South Whitehall Township.
"My name is Phil, coincidentally," Phillies fan Phil Weiss said.
From diehard fans like Weiss, to those just rooting for the home team, like Alicia Brown:
"I grew up a little closer to Philly," Brown said, "so it's always cool to see the Phillies in any form, any Philly team go to this sort of national championship like this."
The bar and restaurant were abuzz for the Phil's first World Series since 2009, and first title since 2008.
"It's an incredible run," Weiss said. "I keep saying this is so unexpected and it just feels so much better than when the Phillies were expected to win."
Weiss says he's happy Major League Baseball added a sixth playoff seed this year.
"Really last year they wouldn't have been here," he said. "They got in, they shouldn't have won against the Cardinals, they shouldn't have won against the Braves or Padres really, but they did, proved everyone wrong and it's great."
Weiss says he hopes the Phillies get the job done in as few games as possible.
"I want a four-game sweep," he said.
But Dylan Sapir says he hopes the team loses at least one, because he has tickets to Game 5.
"Absolutely," he said.
But amid all the Phillies fandom, was also a surprising number of Astros fans and those simply wanting to root against Philadelphia.
"It's really cool to see a team you like that's not the Phillies in a World Series atmosphere in Philly," Ryan Suchon, an Astros fan since the 90s from New Tripoli, said.
But all had great expectations for the night.
"Here to see the Astros win," Suchon said.
"I think the Phillies bats are hot," Sapir said. "If they hit a couple home runs that they've been doing I think they have a chance."