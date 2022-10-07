ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "Let's go Phillies," said Michael Stebelski.

It's a big day for the Philadelphia Phillies.

"I'm feeling pretty good, it's been a long time coming," said Phillies fan Jake Follane.

After an 11-year dry spell, Philadelphia Phillies fans finally have something to celebrate.

"I'm very excited they're back in the playoffs," said Billy Price.

That's right, they're in the playoffs. And they're going head-to-head against the St. Louis Cardinals.

"I just remember the time when they were in the playoffs in 2011. It's great to have them back here," said fan Justin Huber.

Fans found their designated spot at Sports and Social in Allentown and geared up to watch their team bring home a win.

"We're excited. It drums up a crowd, people come out. To come see sports outside of their home," said Clint Malek, General Manager of Sports and Social.

The Phillies are currently ranked third in the National League East. Friday marks the first day of the Major League Baseball playoffs, a day that Phillies fans pray is the beginning of a winning streak.

"I have confidence in them," said Stebelski.