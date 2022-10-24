L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Phillies fans here at home are still feeing the excitement, and merchandise is flying off store shelves.

If you haven't gotten your gear yet, no worries, because the World Series stuff is coming in soon.

The Philadelphia Phillies are headed to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies captured the National League pennant against the San Diego Padres in dramatic fashion.

Bryce Harper delivered the game-deciding blow in the eighth inning. The bullpen then shut down the Padres in the ninth.

Now, jerseys at Rally House at Hamilton Crossings are clearing out.

"Tried to buy some Harper jerseys, but they ran out," said one customer.

At Rally House, there are already bare shelves and missing merchandise. Managers here and at the Iron Pigs majestic clubhouse store say, they'll have more World Series Gear by game day.

Phillies fan Mark Soley says he's grabbing some gear now but he'll have on his lucky shirt on come game day. He and his family say this is just what the area needed.

"We're usually the underdogs. So, it's just nice that we're really underdogs, really brings the city together at a time when it's much needed," said Mark.

Game one against the Astros is Friday night in Houston.