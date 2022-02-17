ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong says some big projects are in store for the county in 2022.
Armstrong delivered the annual state of the county address Thursday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.
He says rebuilding infrastructure will be a top priority. Plans are in place to replace or repair several bridges.
An addition to the Cedarbrook Senior Care campus in Allentown will accommodate 240 more residents.
Armstrong noted that efforts to mitigate COVID-19 must remain at the forefront. They include mass vaccination and testing sites.