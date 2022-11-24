EASTON, Pa. - The Phillipsburg Stateliners beat the Easton Red Rovers Thursday, the team's first win in the annual Thanksgiving football game since 2014.

The final score was 35-14.

It wouldn't be a Lehigh Valley Thanksgiving without an Easton-Phillipsburg football game. Fans filled the stands at Fisher Stadium Thursday morning for the next chapter in the 115-year-old rivalry.

It's the tale of two states, New Jersey and Pennsylvania head to head. Friends and family from all over come back to Lafayette College's Fisher Field year after year to cheer on their respective football teams.

It was a long winning streak for the Easton Rovers. In fact, the last time the Phillipsburg Stateliners pulled out a win was back in 2014 after it was rescheduled to Saturday following a snowy Thanksgiving.

The class of 2023 seniors seemed to think it was Phillipsburg's year to shine.

"They work really hard. They're really athletic. And they're always focused. I know. I talked to a bunch of them like all week. They're so excited. They're so focused. I really think we're going to win," said senior Gracie Merrick.

But Thursday is more than football. In fact, while there was certainly a sports game happening, it was really a time focused on being together, regardless of what colors you're representing.

"This is a tradition that we've had in my family. Probably since I was born, that grandfather used to go to the game, my father, and now my children," said Easton resident Shelley Ferman.

Joe Vas grew up in Phillipsburg, but raised his kids in Easton, forcing him to show love for his son Greg and both teams.

"We were living with someone who played on the other side. And you could tell he's torn because he wants to cheer sons. But his roots started on the other side," said Greg Vas.

And while its certainly a house divided, It's nothing but love, and a whole lot of turkey Thursday.