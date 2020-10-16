PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The 114th Annual Thanksgiving Day game between Phillipsburg School District and Easton Area School District will be played at Maloney Stadium at Phillipsburg High School this year.
The districts made the announcement in a joint statement Friday. The game is usually played at Fisher Stadium on the campus of Lafayette College, but will not take place there this year because of the college's COVID-19 restrictions. The districts said Lafayette College will host the games in the future.
The districts said there will be a limited number of fans due to gatherings restrictions in New Jersey. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 500 people in New Jersey, not including those on the playing field. The districts said it is "highly likely" that only essential game operations personnel, coaching staff, and families of the players, cheerleaders, and band will be admitted to the game. Although the districts do not anticipate any tickets for the general public, the game will be televised and streamed live online to the community.
"We understand this is difficult news for the many passionate Stateliner and Red Rover fans that have been attending this game for decades," according to the joint statement.
"This is not an easy decision or one taken lightly by either District. However, given the restrictions in place in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, fans and both communities have and will continue to lead our efforts. The football players, cheerleaders, dance team, band and coaching staff for both teams are excited to be able to continue this historic rivalry at Phillipsburg High School this year given the current environment."