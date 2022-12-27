PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg High School Principal Matthew Scanlon has announced he is resigning.

In a letter sent to students, Scanlon did not say why he was resigning, only that it would be sometime in early 2023.

The letter he sent is below:

"Dear PHS Students,

This is Dr. Scanlon, and I am writing this note to all 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grade students to share some important news. In a little over one month, I will be stepping down from my role as your Principal. Phillipsburg High School is a very special and unique place, and I have been honored to be your school leader since 2017. However, as you will see, there are times when opportunities arise that are important to take advantage of. This is one of those times for me.

I want to thank you for the privilege and honor of being your principal, and please remember the important lesson that Phillipsburg High School has much to offer. As young adults, only a few years from post-high school adventures, it is up to you to take advantage of the experiences and opportunities that your teachers, classes, clubs and sports have to offer while you are here.

Thank you again. Happy Holidays, and I look forward to seeing you as you enter the building each morning, your classes, the cafeteria, and in the halls until I leave."