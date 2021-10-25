WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Phillipsburg, New Jersey man has been charged in a crash in Lehigh County that left one man dead, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.
Malcolm Justin Tracy Nugent, 32, is charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, a felony; third-degree homicide by vehicle and accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed – serious bodily injury/death, both felonies; third-degree unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles, a misdemeanor; and other charges related to the crash.
Authorities have been unable to find Nugent to serve an arrest warrant that was filed Monday, the DA's office said. Anyone with information about Nugent’s whereabouts are asked to call 610-337-5252.
Whitehall Township Police were called to the 3700 block of Lehigh Street for a report of an unresponsive man in the road shortly before 6 p.m. on May 5, 2021.The victim, later identified as Edwin Rodriguez, was pronounced dead of multiple blunt force trauma and his death was ruled accidental by the Lehigh County Coroner’s office.
The DA's office says an investigation determined that Nugent was driving the vehicle that hit the victim. A blood draw taken from Nugent shortly after the crash showed the presence of cocaine, methamphetamine, THC, fentanyl and other drugs, according to the news release.
Inside a backpack found in the vehicle driven by Nugent at the time of the crash, officers found heroin and methamphetamine, as well as a scale with green residue known to be used in illegal drug sales, the DA's office said.
Witnesses told police that at the time of the crash, Nugent’s sports utility vehicle crossed the northbound lanes of Lehigh Street and hit Rodriguez, who was standing on the sidewalk with a bicycle, according to the news release.
The DA's office says the owner of the vehicle told police that Nugent did not have permission to use his vehicle. At the time of the crash, Nugent’s Pennsylvania driver’s license was suspended, according to the news release.