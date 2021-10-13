ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A New Jersey man has been charged in the homicide of a man sitting in his vehicle in Center City Allentown Tuesday night.
Justin Nevius, 25, was arrested late Tuesday night in Phillipsburg on charges of homicide and person not to possess a firearm, according to a news release from the Lehigh County district attorney and Allentown police chief.
Nevius is accused of pulling up to a parked minivan on Seventh Street, near Gordon Street, and firing multiple shots at the vehicle, hitting the driver inside several times, authorities said.
The driver, Kippy Henry, 42, was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries, officials said. The South Whitehall Township man's death was ruled a homicide, the coroner said.
Surveillance video from several nearby properties shows the shooting around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. A light-colored car pulls up next to the minivan, then several muzzle flashes are seen coming from the driver's side, and two people get out of the car and run while the car drives away, the DA said.
A witness, whose name is not being released, identified Nevius as the alleged shooter. Authorities did not comment on the others involved.
Nevius is a convicted felon and was not to possess a gun, officials said.
As of Wednesday morning, he was awaiting extradition to Lehigh County to face the charges.