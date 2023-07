PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -A Phillipsburg resident who spent years volunteering for his community is getting his time to shine in the spotlight.

William Spencer was honored Thursday at the Gloria Decker Senior Center for his tireless efforts with city programs and nonprofits.

The mayor unveiled a placard naming a room after him.

Spencer said the dedication means a "great deal," and that he's enjoyed "every minute" of working with the community.