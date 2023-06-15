EASTON, Pa. - A Phillipsburg, New Jersey woman is being accused in a deadly hit-and-run in Easton Thursday.

Michelle Mackey, 61, is charged with accidents involving death or serious bodily injury, a felony, involuntary manslaughter, a misdemeanor, and careless driving, according to a news release from the Easton Police Department.

She was released to Northampton County Central Booking to be arraigned on the charges.

A 77-year-old man was hit on Larry Holmes Drive in the area of Scott Park shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, Easton police said. He later died at a local hospital.

Identification of the man is pending confirmation of notification of the next of kin by the Northampton County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with further information or that witnessed the accident is asked to contact Officer Justin Liguori at jliguori@easton-pa.gov or Sgt. Ryan Celia at rcelia@easton-pa.gov.