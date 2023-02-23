ALLENTOWN, Pa. – This week marks the somber one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, igniting a war that so far has caused tens of thousands of deaths.

The war is sadly far from over, and one Catholic Ukrainian church in Lehigh County wants people to understand the horrors that continue to be inflicted on the Ukrainian people.

As people walk and drive down Fullerton Avenue in Allentown and pass St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, they will see images of terror that Russia has brought about to the people of Ukraine.

The pictures are jarring: a mass grave, the feet of a person killed and the reminder that children have been pulled into this horror.

"The devastation, destruction, the loss of life, the murdering — the murdering, there's no two ways about it — are shown here in these pictures, in these photo images," said Rev. Richard Jendras, the pastor of the church.

Jendras says the display was organized by the congregation's men's group. They choose this week to mark one year of the war in Ukraine.

"You know, after a year's time, sometimes we tend to forget, we tend to put these things in the back of our mind," Jendras said. "So it's our hope by putting these images up there, people will be reminded what is still going on in Ukraine and the fight for freedom."

They've included the number to the parish (610-432-2977) for people to call to learn how they can donate and help.

Jendras says there is one thing we can all do for the people of Ukraine.

"Prayer, prayer," he said. "We're dealing with something that's evil here, unadulterated evil. So when you're dealing with evil, the best weapon that you have with evil is prayer."