EMMAUS, Pa. - The world is mourning the loss of Tina Turner, the queen of rock and roll, Wednesday.

She was 83 years old.

Turner died Tuesday, after battling a long illness, in her home in Küsnacht, according to her manager.

Here in the Lehigh Valley, she's especially remembered for her 1993 performance at the Allentown Fairgrounds. Photos capture the moment in time.

"Her voice range was incredible," explained Lisa Lake, a photographer from Emmaus. "She was happy to be there."

Lake took photos of Turner during her 1993 Great Allentown Fair performance; she says those images are now timeless.

"I always admired her; she was a very strong woman. Now, it means even more to me, now that she's gone," she explained.

Back then, Lake was an aspiring photographer, and like many, she says she also looked up to Turner.

The Tennessee-born woman went on to marry Ike Turner; the two became an iconic rhythm-and-blues duo. The relationship, marked by physical and emotional abuse, would lead Turner to financial ruin and to later speak openly about what she endured.

"That was not something where she suffered in silence, so that was something that she was very public about and very invested in reclaiming her freedom, protecting herself, reclaiming her individuality," explained John Vilanova, a professor of journalism and communication at Lehigh University.

Vilanova, who specializes in the music industry, says Turner's story speaks to generations of people and transcends gender, ethnicity, age and race.

"It's really interesting, because Tina Turner does have influences," added Vilanova. "You know, people like Big Mama Thornton, Mahalia Jackson, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, but Tina Turner takes those influences and through a combination of the force of her own personality, and a cultural moment that was ready for her message, she figures out a way to break through, and to break through dynamically, and then go on to influence other artists through this sort of new cross genre way of producing music."

Artists who've spoken about Turner's influence or paid homage to the late singer include Beyonce and Mick Jagger.

Even NBA legend Magic Johnson and President Joe Biden shared words about the woman described as "simply the best."

Turner has 12 Grammy Awards under her belt. Her hits include "What's Love Got to Do With It," "Proud Mary" and "River Deep, Mountain High."

For Lake, Turner's death is a reminder that time is fleeting, even for artists who've inspired generations.

"Her perseverance, how she had so many struggles in her life, but in her heart, she loved her music and what she did and she was able to continue by persevering," explained Lake. "That's very important to me. Let's hope that nobody ever forgets her, because she was really a very integral part of female musicians."

"She wasn't just a voice that you heard on the radio," Vilanova said.

"You could watch her dancing on television, you could watch her acting in movies and films and things like that, and so, as a result of all of that, I think, that she was just able to maintain a public profile where people felt like they knew her. That was a real generosity of hers that she gave that to the world."