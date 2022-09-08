Upstream Rehabilitation, which says it is the largest U.S. provider of outpatient physical therapy, has gained three clinics in the Lehigh Valley.
Upstream said in a statement Thursday that it has added Transform Rehabilitation's clinics in Allentown, New Tripoli, and Whitehall to its network. Birmingham, Alabama-based Upstream did not provide details of the transaction.
Kyle Lance and Thomas Fraind founded Transform Rehabilitation in 2018, according to the statement.
"We've been successful with year-over-year growth in each of the clinics," Lance said in the statement. He said the deal with Upstream will boost their plans to recruit and expand. Lance has a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Scranton.
"Kyle and I are clinicians first and foremost," said Fraind, who has a doctor of physical therapy degree from Thomas Jefferson University. He said the agreement with Upstream will allow Transform to become a bigger and more successful business.
Upstream also serves Pennsylvania through the Drayer Physical Therapy brand, with more than 60 clinics. Upstream has added other practices this year in Virginia, South Carolina and Louisiana.
Upstream owns or manages more than 1,200 clinics in 28 states, according to the statement.
