BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A single-vehicle crash knocked out power to more than 1,000 homes in part of Northampton County on Tuesday.
A pick-up truck crashed on William Penn Highway, at the "T" intersection with Sheridan Drive, in Bethlehem Township.
It appears the truck hit one utility pole, snapping it in half, then ended up crashed into another pole.
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers, in front of the parking lot for Friendly Food Mart.
PPL crews were on scene. The PPL outage map showed 1,174 families were without power, with an estimated repair time of 8 p.m.
The truck was the only vehicle involved.
Dispatchers were not sure of injuries.