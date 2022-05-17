Bethlehem Township crash
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A single-vehicle crash knocked out power to more than 1,000 homes in part of Northampton County on Tuesday.

A pick-up truck crashed on William Penn Highway, at the "T" intersection with Sheridan Drive, in Bethlehem Township.

Bethlehem Township crash scene

It appears the truck hit one utility pole, snapping it in half, then ended up crashed into another pole.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers, in front of the parking lot for Friendly Food Mart.

PPL crews were on scene. The PPL outage map showed 1,174 families were without power, with an estimated repair time of 8 p.m.

The truck was the only vehicle involved.

Dispatchers were not sure of injuries.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.