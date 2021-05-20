ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Red Cross is assisting five people after a truck crashed into a two-story apartment building in Allentown Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened at the 900 block of Benton Street around 3:30 p.m., according to Fire Department Capt. John Christopher.
A man was working underneath a pickup truck when the truck started moving and ran over him, Christopher said. The truck then hopped a curb and crashed into the apartment building.
The man was taken to the hospital, and he is expected to survive.
The truck crashed into an apartment on the lower level of the building. The family that normally lives in the apartment where the truck crashed into was not home.
Officials determined the building is not safe to stay in. Five people who live there are being assisted by the Red Cross.