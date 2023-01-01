It was around 9:30 p.m. on Friday when a pickup truck crashed into a North Whitehall Township home in the 3700 block of Maple Street. Neighbor Robert Maletsky said he had just put his kids to bed.

"I was just about to sit down on the sofa and I hear this crashing coming through the yard and I run for the window, and then I thought it sounds like he's coming through our house," said Maletsky.

The truck just missed two propane tanks. There are tire marks in Maletsky's yard and part of his walkway was damaged.

"He got airborne, landed here in the driveway before crashing into the side of the neighbor's house," said Maletsky.

A 69 News freelance photojournalist said people inside the home made it out safely. Maletsky tells us the driver was walking around with blood coming from his head.

"We asked are you alright? And he goes non, no, no," said Maletsky.

Maletsky said the driver ran away.

"He could've crashed right into our kid's bedroom if he was a few feet to the left," said Maletsky.

There is no word yet from police on whether the driver has been identified or apprehended.