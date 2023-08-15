MACUNGIE, Pa. - World War II veterans are marking 78 years since the war ended.

Tuesday is Victory over Japan Day, better known as V-J Day.

In Lehigh County, a picnic was held at Macungie Memorial Park to thank the men and women for their service during the war.

It was put on by the Lehigh Valley Chapter of the Battle of the Bulge Association, and the food was catered by Mission Barbecue.

Organizers say there are still a number of men in the group ranging from 99 to 101 years old.

"Give 'em a chance to eat real well, get out and share their stories with us, 'cause we do this every year whenever we can. As long as there's still one of these guys out there, we're still gonna get together," said Steve Savage, President of the Lehigh Valley Chapter of the Battle of the Bulge Association.

After the picnic, the Magnolia Sadies vintage dance troupe and the Ritter School Andrews Sisters put on a special program for the vets.