BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - Meet Pierre, a two-foot tall statue who lovingly holds a roll of toilet paper, and is part of the Vynecrest Winery family.
"It's an item that was left from the owner's brother in his collection," said Vynecrest Winery manager Dana Longacre.
Pierre used to sit in the winery's bathroom guarding the throne, but it seems Pierre was the one that needed guarding.
"It was a busy weekend, November 2nd 2019. At the very end of the day we had a lot of people checking out. At the end of the day we went to back to check and do all of our duties and found Pierre was stolen," Longacre said.
Gone without a trace. So Vynecrest quickly flooded social media with Pierre's picture and offered up a reward for his safe return. Months went by, and the pandemic hit.
"Just kept going forward hoping someday someone will find him and return him," Longacre said.
Then just this month, a couple visited the winery for the first time and saw the reward poster for Pierre and heard the story of his kidnapping. The very next day they were shopping at a flea market in the Reading area, and guess who they saw?
"They show us our sign and said, we have him. They bring Pierre in and we were like this is awesome," Longacre said.
The couple refused to take the reward money.
"It's nice to know that there's good people out there," Longacre said.
Vynecrest gifted the couple some nice bottles of wine in thanks for returning their beloved Pierre, who by the way, is no longer on bathroom duty.
"We're going to put him somewhere high and we're going to chip him just in case," Longacre said.
He'll be chipped so they can track him, should someone care to take Pierre on another adventure.