Mike Ventola, manager of media relations for the IronPigs, spoke to our 69 News Sunrise team Saturday morning to talk about the upcoming season and Pig Day at Coca-Cola Park happening this Saturday.
Guests participating in Pig Day will be able to take selfies with mascots, eat ballpark favorites, and the merchandise store will be open for fans to purchase new apparel, including one T-shirt that will donate 100% of profits to local restaurants.
Pig Day is from 10:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
The ballpark officially reopens May 4th for the season.
Visit shopironpigs.com to shop new apparel.