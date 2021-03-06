Mike Ventola, manager of media relations for the IronPigs, spoke to our 69 News Sunrise team Saturday morning to talk about the upcoming season and Pig Day at Coca-Cola Park happening this Saturday. 

Guests participating in Pig Day will be able to take selfies with mascots, eat ballpark favorites, and the merchandise store will be open for fans to purchase new apparel, including one T-shirt that will donate 100% of profits to local restaurants. 

Pig Day is from 10:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. 

The ballpark officially reopens May 4th for the season. 

Visit shopironpigs.com to shop new apparel. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.