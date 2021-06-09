Easton Pine Street Garage
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton committee tasked with reviewing proposals for the site of the Pine Street garage is moving forward, Mayor Sal Panto said Wednesday.
 
"By the end of next week, they will have interviewed three of the four developers," Panto said. The mayor said last month that one of the four proposals includes a 100-room hotel. He did not provide any more details Wednesday in an interview before a city council meeting.
 
Easton has been seeking proposals for years for the site of the parking garage at Third and Pine streets. The 50-year-old garage is due to be shut down in 2022 when the new Fourth Street garage will be complete. 
 
Also last month, Easton Administrator Luis Campos told city council that the Pine Street deck needs $100,000 to $150,000 of work immediately, even though it will only be used for about another year.
 
Councilwoman Sandra Vulcano said Wednesday that the group reviewing proposals for the site has been busy.
 
"The Pine Street committee has met three times since the last (council) meeting and has begun the interview process," she said.
 
The mayor said the committee met earlier this week with one of the developers. The city has sought a mixed-use development for the garage site, with parking as well as potential retail and residential space. Easton owns the land and will sell it to the developer whose plan is approved by city council.

