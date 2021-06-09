Pine Street developer interviews moving forward, Easton mayor says
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton committee tasked with reviewing proposals for the site of the Pine Street garage is moving forward, Mayor Sal Panto said Wednesday.
"By the end of next week, they will have interviewed three of the four developers," Panto said. The mayor said last month that one of the four proposals includes a 100-room hotel. He did not provide any more details Wednesday in an interview before a city council meeting.
Easton has been seeking proposals for years for the site of the parking garage at Third and Pine streets. The 50-year-old garage is due to be shut down in 2022 when the new Fourth Street garage will be complete.
Also last month, Easton Administrator Luis Campos told city council that the Pine Street deck needs $100,000 to $150,000 of work immediately, even though it will only be used for about another year.
Councilwoman Sandra Vulcano said Wednesday that the group reviewing proposals for the site has been busy.
"The Pine Street committee has met three times since the last (council) meeting and has begun the interview process," she said.
The mayor said the committee met earlier this week with one of the developers. The city has sought a mixed-use development for the garage site, with parking as well as potential retail and residential space. Easton owns the land and will sell it to the developer whose plan is approved by city council.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Lehigh Valley News
- Easton to seek input on how to spend $10.3M in relief funds
- 69 News Golden Apple Award winner: Barbara Clymer
- Easton welcomes 5 new police officers, promotes Bonham
- Air Products, Evonik awarded grants from state redevelopment assistance program
- Pine Street developer interviews moving forward, Easton mayor says
- Greenway Farmers Market opens in Bethlehem
- Senator Boscola announces over $1.8M grant for criminal justice initiatives
- Regular customer robs neighborhood market, Easton police allege
- Allentown hiring lifeguards for city pools, pay going up this year
- Prosecutors: Man was on meth binge when he beat girlfriend to death in 2018
Berks Area News
- Multiple crews respond to 2-alarm blaze on South Sixth Street in Reading
- Brick City LEGO exhibit opens in Reading Public Museum
- Teenage boy being held in court on homicide charges from December
- Lonnie Walker returns to sponsor Reading basketball tournament
- Suspect in violent robbery of senior citizen identified by police
- John Paul II Center for Special Learning celebrates graduation
- Workers start to go back to work, employers look at future of remote work
- Berks Community Television moving to new station
- Kutztown University offers summer COVID vaccine clinics
- R-Phils fans react to first game with lifted mask, capacity restrictions
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- California regulators withdraw controversial work mask rules
- Asian shares advance as investors await US inflation data
- For infrastructure deal, Biden eyes 'multiple paths forward'
- Accenture Business Futures 2021 Report Identifies the Signals to Guide Companies Navigating Change in the Era of Compressed Transformation
- Biden to lay out vax donations, urge world leaders to join
- Bruised but unbowed, meme stock investors are back for more
- Safeguard DNA Diagnostics lance les écouvillons secs Rhinostics de tests COVID comme principaux dispositifs de collecte pour ses laboratoires aux Philippines
- Samsung Breaks New Ground with Mass Production of Industry’s Smallest 0.64μm-pixel Mobile Image Sensor
- Air Products, Evonik awarded grants from state redevelopment assistance program
- Meat company JBS confirms it paid $11M ransom in cyberattack
Entertainment News
- ‘A Million Little Things’ Boss on Gary’s Finale Move: He Thinks ‘He Has Nothing to Lose’
- Ryan Reynolds shares The Vasectomy cocktail for Father's Day
- Princess Diana would have loved Lilibet Diana's name
- Queen marks Prince Philip's 100th birthday with planting of The Duke of Edinburgh Rose
- Blake Lively's father Ernie has passed away
- Is a more 'permanent future' on the cards for Kourtney and Travis?
- 'I need to find another career': Kelly Ripa hates being on screen
- Maren Morris and Gabby Barrett pull out of CMT Music Awards
- Princess Diana's astrologer reveals predictions for baby Lilibet
- A fresh start: Jennifer Lopez moving to LA to be near Ben Affleck?