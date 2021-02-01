Road closed sign generic

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A section of Pine Street in North Whitehall Township will be closed for two weeks this month to allow for the installation of a sanitary sewer line.

Township supervisors on Monday night granted approval to developer Curtis E. Schneck to install the sewer line, conditioned on the execution of a preconstruction agreement, for the Fairland Farms housing development in Schnecksville.

Because of the work, Pine Street between Walnut and Cobbler streets will be closed Feb. 8 to Feb. 22, and traffic will be rerouted onto Old Post and Neffs Laurys roads.

Residents living on the affected 1,000-foot stretch of Pine Street will be able to access their driveways, but the area will be closed to general traffic.

