A pitch competition for Pennsylvania entrepreneurs will air on 69 WFMZ-TV later this month.

StartUp Lehigh Valley will be broadcast Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

The competition is designed to showcase innovation happening in our community and support the next generation of local business leaders.

Ten finalists will pitch their products or companies for a grand prize of $20,000. All finalists will have access to essential resources for startup businesses through Lehigh Valley Launchbox.

The competition will be held at Factory, LLC at 315 Columbia Street in Bethlehem.

Anyone interested in participating can apply on the Factory website.