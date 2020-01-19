BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Nyles Harris delivers pizzas for Dominos at the Bethlehem location on Easton Avenue. He works five days a week and goes to school at Northampton Community College. He's also one of the kindest, and most modest, people you'll meet.
"I'm not really expressive like that," said Harris on his way to a delivery.
Sometimes, what goes around comes around. On this day, three weeks ago, Nyles was delivering pizzas like every other day. But he was blessed by a YouTube star living in Bethlehem. Nyles delivered a pizza to Gabi Demartino, a vlogger with over 3.1 million subscribers on YouTube.
"She asked me how I was doing, and stuff. I said I'm doing good," said Harris referring to the moments after he rang Demartino's doorbell.
Gabi was filming a video for her channel. In doing so, she gifted Nyles a $2,020 tip.
"I didn't really believe it until I got back to my car," said Harris.
His boss told him to keep the cash which came at a good time.
"It was stressful but I told myself we gotta work through it," said Harris.
So Nyles says he made good use of the money
"I used it to pay off some debts, pay off some bills and I had to give some to my Mom," said Harris. "She was hugging me and all kinds of stuff and she was like, 'why would you do this for me?' and I was like, 'you know I got you'," said Harris.
Harris says he'd like to pay it forward someday.