PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. – At its monthly meeting Monday night, the Plainfield Township Planning Commission voted to defer consideration of several issues related to a warehouse proposal.
The proposal — offered by developer CRG Services Management — calls for the construction of two warehouses at 905 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in Pen Argyl, near the border between Plainfield Township and Wind Gap Borough in Northampton County.
The larger of the two warehouses would be about 786,000 square feet, while the smaller facility would be about 296,000 square feet.
Monday's meeting was a continuation from the planning meeting last Nov. 21, during which the township tabled CRG's initial proposal. The meeting revolved around discussion of the township's 14-page project review letter, which was written by engineer Jeff Ott on July 10.
Representing CRG, attorney Julie Wagner Burkart and engineer Matt Chartrand explained that the proposal would require the consolidation of land to divide the site into "three main lots." Such consolidations would occur along Route 512, Constitution Avenue and Industrial Drive, Chartrand explained.
"Lot consolidations and easements are part of the plan," Chartrand said.
However, the planners and Plainfield Township solicitor David Backenstoe expressed skepticism about the nature of CRG's proposed consolidations. Backenstoe said the township would need to consider the interests of property owners affected by potential consolidations.
"Other property owners must sign off on the [consolidations]," Backenstoe said.
Taking this further, township officials questioned whether CRG even had the exclusive right to develop the Pennsylvania Avenue site. According to planner Terry Kleintop, another attorney representing a different group had claimed full rights to the site at a previous planning commission meeting.
When questioned about the distinction by Backenstoe, Chartrand responded that CRG acquired an "equitable interest" in the property and had an agreement to assume full ownership of the site for warehouse development, contingent upon approval from Plainfield Township. The proposal already received preliminary approval from neighboring Wind Gap, Chartrand noted.
The developer also sought an ultimate right-of-way with the township for an 18-foot gap along Route 512, adjacent to the proposed site.
Citing concerns about liability for the township and flooding in the area, Ott and Kleintop respectively spoke against granting the ultimate right-of-way, which the planning commission unanimously denied.
Before adjourning the meeting, planning Chairman Paul Levits extended the deadline for granting approval for the CRG warehouse project to Oct. 31.
The planning commission will meet again Monday, Aug. 21, at the Plainfield Township Municipal Building. At that meeting, the planners will hear more from CRG, as well as a sketch plan for the Abel Colony Road Minor subdivision project, which was on Monday's agenda but tabled by Levits.