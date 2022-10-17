PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. – The Plainfield Township Planning Commission reviewed a land development application for two new warehouses Monday night at the Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Co.
The plan, offered by CRG Services Management LLC, is proposed for 905 Pennsylvania Ave. (Route 512). The two facilities would total about 1.1 million square feet. The larger of the two buildings is offered at 786,000 square feet, while the smaller is about 296,000 square feet.
The proposed warehouses would create about 500 to 600 permanent jobs, CRG officials previously said. The warehouses would be utilized for consumer goods and not hazardous materials.
On Monday night, CRG's traffic planning and design representative Robert Hoffman reviewed the latest traffic study. The study encompassed 20 off-site intersections from the Route 33 interchange to the Route 512 interchange, including various intersections at the Route 512 corridor.
Hoffman noted the study found that average weekday trips for the two warehouses would generate 2,238 total trips. The weekday morning peak hour garnered 254 total trips, while the weekday afternoon peak hour created 264 total trips. Hoffman indicated that Saturday traffic at a warehouse facility typically produces "significantly lower traffic" than during a weekday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation last reviewed the developer's traffic study Aug. 19 and, to Hoffman's knowledge, it was "OK with what's being presented." He added the study revealed the warehouses were "not a significant traffic generator" at the studied intersections and would not compromise the "overall operation of the intersections."
Planning commission members and residents who spoke Monday night questioned the authenticity of the findings and the standards by which they employed. One individual noted that there will be "traffic up and down Route 512." Others, dissatisfied with Hoffman's answer, asked him if he'd ever driven the area during congested time periods.
CRG attorney Blake Marles and Hoffman were asked by some planning commission members to name the future end user. Those members said that by not knowing the tenant, the numbers the traffic study generated were "speculative" more than substantive.
Chairman Paul Levits noted the applicant had stated previously the warehouse was being built on "spec," which stands for "speculation." As such, that would mean no agreement with any tenant has yet been reached.
After more than two hours of questions and comments, the planning commission approved one waiver request and rejected another.