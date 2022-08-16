PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. – The Plainfield Township Planning Commission in Northampton County voted Monday night to table the land development application for two new warehouses.
CRG Services Management was back before the planning commission for its proposed warehouses at 905 Pennsylvania Ave. The proposed buildings will total approximately 1.1 million square feet, with the larger building at 786,000 square feet and the other at 308,000 square feet.
Township Engineer Jeff Ott and members of the planning commission reviewed the developer's requested waivers and deferrals, one by one.
A few residents who live nearby the proposed site on Constitution Avenue expressed disapproval for potential pollution, noise and the effects the proposed warehouses will have on the environment.
However, Chairman Paul Levits said at this stage, CRG has a legal right to propose the plan.
"The application still has a ways to go," Levits said, "but it came in under the full power of the law."
The proposed warehouses would create about 500 to 600 permanent jobs, Senior Vice President of CRG Frank Petkunas said at a prior meeting. The warehouses would be used for consumer goods, not hazardous materials.