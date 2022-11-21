PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. – The Plainfield Township Planning Commission tabled a land development application for two new warehouses Monday night at the municipal building.
The plan, offered by CRG Services Management, is proposed for 905 Pennsylvania Ave. The two facilities would total about 1.1 million square feet. The larger of the two buildings is offered at 786,000 square feet, while the smaller is about 296,000 square feet.
The proposed warehouses would create about 500 to 600 permanent jobs, according previously to CRG officials. The warehouses would be utilized for consumer goods, not hazardous materials.
The proposal will be tabled until Dec. 19, and a special planning commission meeting on the matter will be held Jan. 9 at the Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Co.
Solicitor David Backenstoe said the planning commission cannot make the developer give an additional extension, but unless the developer can comply with township's 25-page review letter, the planning commission will no choice but to "reject" the application.
Clever Girl Winery
In other business, the planning commission tabled a land development application for Clever Girl Winery on Pen Argyl Road. The winery has currently a tasting room in Bangor.
The plan calls for a wine-making facility on Pen Argyl Road with an elevated deck and covered porch.
While the plan itself was tabled, the planning commission did grant various full or partial waivers. Currently, Clever Girl is planning to be open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to dusk, although that could change if a lighting plan is formally proposed.