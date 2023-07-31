A plan for 317 apartments on land straddling the Bethlehem/Allentown border will go back to Bethlehem's Zoning Hearing Board on Aug. 16.



That neighborhood may be getting a bit more crowded. The "Hanover Apartments" development is seven blocks east of the former Allentown State Hospital, where a "master-planned community" has been proposed by City Center Investment Corp. More details on that development, dubbed "Northridge," will be provided at an open meeting Saturday.



Developer Norton Herrick's plan for the border is for four buildings on 8.74 acres at the site of a former auto dealership, where Hanover Avenue in Allentown meets West Broad Street, Bethlehem, a couple blocks south of the Lehigh Shopping Center. Most of the "Hanover Apartments" land is in Bethlehem.



The proposal has raised complaints from people on both sides of the border. Concerns about traffic, noise, and water runoff have been brought up at earlier meetings.



The developer wants variances to put up apartment buildings 290 feet long, where zoning allows nothing longer than 180 feet. A variance is also sought to allow parking at street level along Broad Street, instead of the commercial use required in the Limited Commercial zoning district.



The plan encompasses four parcels of land: 2211 W. Broad St., 2235 W. Broad St. and 2220 Florence St. in Bethlehem, and 2300 Hanover Ave. in Allentown.



Herrick is the developer behind the plan to convert the former Martin Tower site in Bethlehem into more than 1,000 housing units.



The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the City Hall Rotunda, 10 E. Church St. The meeting will also be broadcast on the Internet. The agenda and a link are posted on the city website. Agendas are subject to change.