WILSON, Pa. - Skyline Development's plan for more than 400 apartments at the old Dixie Cup in Wilson Borough has one big thing going for it: it is not a warehouse.
Northampton County Executive Lamont G. McClure said Wednesday he will consider the plan, which could be eligible for a break known as a TIF: Tax Incremental Financing. That Pennsylvania program promotes development at blighted sites.
The old cup factory on South 24th Street in Wilson Borough, mostly vacant for decades and with thousands of broken windows, is a visual definition of blight.
In return for any break, McClure wants to see a benefit for lower-income residents.
"We need to do everything we can to get Dixie Cup redeveloped," McClure said. "If it takes a TIF to do that, I am willing to consider it, if we generate enough money for our affordable housing program."
Skyline presented its plan to the Wilson Area School District on Monday. A previous plan to convert Dixie Cup into a "last mile" logistics center failed after McClure and Northampton County Council opposed giving the developer a tax break.
"No more tax breaks for warehouses," McClure has said many times. "We have enough warehouses."
The plan for residences off 25th Street is substantial, but McClure pointed out a big difference between it and the warehouse proposal: "This traffic would not add to our diesel-truck traffic."
Last week, McClure and Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong promoted a plan to measure air quality in the region. The data gathered could be used to shape policy on industry and transportation. McClure and others say diesel fumes from trucks are part of the problem.
Easton Mayor Sal Panto said Wednesday that if the plan proceeds, the developer should by taking down the old paper mill first, instead of starting by building 1- and 2-bedroom apartments on the acreage of open space.
Panto said that would be exploiting "low-hanging fruit" around the industrial building instead of making the removal of blight the priority.
Panto, who was attending a Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp. meeting in Bethlehem, said the current plan will not put too much stress on public schools.
"The Wilson Area School District is fairly small, and these size apartments will not add a lot of children," Panto said.
