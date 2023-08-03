L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – A Southern-based fast-food restaurant received preliminary/final land development plan approval from the Lower Macungie Board of Commissioners on Thursday night.

Raising Cane's has proposed a 6,240-square-foot fast food establishment to occupy the remaining site of the Trexler Business Center, adjacent to Movie Tavern, the approved Wawa drive-thru and the First Commonwealth Credit Union headquarters.

The Raising Cane's restaurant will be the Lehigh Valley's first, with the closest other locations in lower Bucks County, Philadelphia and New York City. The chain has establishments largely in the southern and western U.S., and exclusively serves chicken.

According to its website, the restaurant features "bird specialists" who hand batter chicken that's marinated for 24 hours and then cooked to order for chicken fingers or chicken sandwiches. The chicken meals are complemented by a secret sauce, crinkle-cut fries, and coleslaw or Texas toast.

Mixed-use building

Commissioners also granted conditional use approval for a proposed two-story, mixed-use building. It will contain seven apartment units and two, 2,225-square-foot office suites on a 1.1-acre lot located at 801 N. Broad St., adjacent to the Hamilton Crossings Shopping Center.

The applicant, Prachi Realty, is proposing 33 parking spaces, along with landscaping and outdoor amenities.

Residents who spoke during a conditional use hearing prior to the decision cited traffic concerns generated from the project. However, traffic is not considered in granting a conditional use, but during a project's land development phase.

Lehigh Valley Town Center

Commissioners also granted conditional use approval Thursday night for the Lehigh Valley Town Center project, which features a Topgolf entertainment center. The vote was unanimous. The 58.8-acre site will be officially located at 361 Schantz Road and 4511 Cedarbrook Road.

Planning commission resignation

Finally, the board accepted the resignation of Jon Hammer from the planning commission. Hammer had served previously as South Whitehall Township's manager.