EASTON, Pa. - Since 2017, The city of Easton and the New England Hydropower Company have been negotiating to lease a section of the canal at Hugh Moore Park for a hydropower facility.
The state of Pennsylvania pledged $1.4 million for the proposal, which Northampton County matched in the form of a loan to the company.
"We have the second most miles of river in the country, second only to Alaska. Which really gives Pennsylvania a great potential to have renewable energy in the form of small scale, hydroelectric power," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.
McClure says New England Hydropower Company has offered to pay Easton $350,000 to maintain the canal, and $250,000 to the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor for a new dry dock that would be required for the canal boat.
D&L officials say they're not involved in the negotiations but like what they are hearing so far.
"We're definitely for the green energy and the education aspect that it would bring as long as we can find that balance of how our boat can be serviced and operated, and the mules can continue traveling the towpath," said Claire Sadler, Executive Director of the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.
McClure says New England Hydropower Company has also agreed to cover all costs and liability for the plant.
Easton Mayor Sal Panto says all the things New England Hydropower Company has promised to do sound good, but he says the problem is that they are not spelled out in black and white.
"They agreed to everything, all of our terms. We had a meeting right here in City Hall and then all of a sudden they come back with a lease that has none of that in it. That's all we're looking for," said Panto.
Panto says if New England Hydropower Company spells out in the contract that the city of Easton doesn't bear any cost or liability for the plant and that the D&L continues to operate as it is now, then the deal can go forward.
If the plant happens, it will be the second hydropower facility on the canal. The last one was used to fuel the Glendon Ironworks.
We reached out to New England Hydropower Company for comment and did not hear back.
