ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Planning Commission tabled again a land development plan for a new fast-food restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

The plan, offered by Allentown PA Development LLC, involves building a 2,475-square-foot Popeyes restaurant with drive-thru at 701 N. 19th St.

The proposal calls also for the demolition of the existing 4,525-square-foot structure occupied by the former Nostos Greek restaurant. The property is located in the Urban Commercial District.

The planning commission tabled a vote on the plan during its Oct. 11, 2022, meeting, due to planners' concerns about the project's layout, challenging sight lines to and from the restaurant, landscaping and automobile headlights' trajectories.

The applicant resubmitted a revised plan Dec. 12, but a vote on it was again tabled at the Jan. 10 meeting, at the request of the applicant's attorney after the city requested that the applicant provide traffic signal improvements.

Again Tuesday, planners expressed concerns about the project's layout and design. Pedestrian safety and vehicular safety were discussed at length Tuesday without resolution.