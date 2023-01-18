WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A new restaurant could be coming to Whitehall.
The township planning commission granted final land development plan approval Wednesday night for an Outback Steakhouse.
The 4,800-square-foot establishment is proposed for 1300 Grape St. The pad site is located at the intersection of Grape Street and the Lehigh Valley Mall, directly across from the Whitehall Mall.
The plan was approved with the condition that the township's zoning officer would verify adequate parking spaces to comply with the township's code, to which the applicant agreed.
Outback Steakhouse currently has two locations in the Lehigh Valley: one in Bethlehem Township and one in Trexlertown.