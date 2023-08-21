Plan for new Wawa in Allen Twp. advances after long traffic discussions

ALLEN TWP., Pa. – By a unanimous vote Monday night, the Allen Township Planning Commission advanced the preliminary final plan for a Wawa at the intersection of Route 329 (Nor Bath Boulevard) and Savage Road.
The development — which is proposed by Allen Development Partners LLC — calls for the construction of a Wawa gas station and a 6,000-square-foot convenience store at the intersection's southwest corner. It is related to the expanded Stone Ridge subdivision plan, which proposes changes to the area's traffic patterns to better accommodate traffic generated by the Wawa.
Representing Allen Development Partners, engineer Lindsey Breylinger said the previously proposed rain garden had been altered to allow the installation of a new drainage basin west of the planned Wawa site.
"Basically, we're taking this rain garden and shifting it uphill," Breylinger said.
Representing the Stone Ridge subdivision plan, engineer Scott Pasterski said the developers would cover the cost of paving sidewalks along the west side of Savage Road — which has been a contentious issue so far during the approval process.
Because of the Graystone Circle properties that back up to Savage Road, Pasterski offered two options: Install the sidewalks closer to the properties without altering any soil, or narrow Savage Road by 6 feet to keep the additions away from those properties.
The planning commission preferred the latter option, with township engineer Stan Wojciechowski noting that narrowing Savage Road would be a "traffic-calming" measure and lead drivers to seek alternate routes. However, Pasterski said that this option would require removing existing curbs to construct the sidewalks.
The issue of Wawa-generated traffic beyond Savage Road provoked more discussion on Monday.
Because the proposed Wawa contains three total exits with one exit onto Savage Road, Pasterski focused on its potential to cause accidents at the intersection of Atlas and Weaversville roads to the southeast. He said that, given cooperation with the St. John's United Church of Christ located at that intersection, the developer would consider covering the cost of turning it into a cul-de-sac.
Planning commission Chairman Gary Krill pushed back on the idea, arguing that restricting traffic flow would greatly "inconvenience" local residents and merely move the potential for accidents one block northwest, to the intersection of Drexel and Weaversville roads.
Krill also opposed the developer's plan to include an exit from the proposed Wawa onto Savage Road, arguing that traffic should instead be directed toward the traffic light on Route 329.
"Why are we changing everything just so that one developer can get his way?" Krill asked rhetorically. "We're going to make all these changes and inconvenience all these people because a developer wants to get his way?"
Township solicitor B. Lincoln Treadwell suggested prohibiting left turns from Savage Road onto Atlas Road, to which the commission was receptive but skeptical of its logistics. Planner Gary Behler said he would not support erecting only a no-left-turn sign without constructing any "physical barrier" or median to deter people from making illegal turns.
Ultimately, Treadwell and Allen Development Partners' attorney, Erich Schock, agreed that Wawa will not receive a certificate of occupancy until the township decides on a final traffic plan. In return, Schock requested that the township make this decision in a matter of months, not years.
The Allen Township Planning Commission will meet again on Monday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m.