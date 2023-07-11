BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A plan to build a Starbucks in Bethlehem Township has been dropped, and a new plan for a coffee shop in the City of Bethlehem will be reviewed Thursday.

The brand of the store proposed for the 2600 block of Easton Avenue in the city was not disclosed, but the developer is Posh Properties, which had proposed the township Starbucks.

The new plan is for a coffee shop with a drive-through in the strip mall where Stefko Boulevard and Easton Avenue meet. That strip is home to a CVS drugstore, Big Woody's sports bar, Advance Auto Parts and Bright Light Learning Center.

The site is about a half-mile west of the earlier proposal on a small lot between The Shops at Bethlehem, with a Giant grocery store as its anchor tenant, and 220 apartments that are going up at the site of the old Bethlehem Drive-In. Bethlehem Township confirmed that the plan for that store has been dropped.

The City of Bethlehem store would cover 2,500 square feet of what is now parking area on the Easton Avenue side of the retail strip, near the entrance. The drive-thru would follow a route between the store and the Easton Avenue frontage.

69 News has called Posh Properties for details.

The city's Planning Commission will meet Thursday at 5 p.m. to review the proposal, along with plans for as many as 66 new dwellings in Bethlehem, including 24 at the site of the Church of the Manger in the Kaywin neighborhood.

The meeting will be held at Town Hall and be broadcast online. The agenda is available on the city website. Agendas are subject to change.

Seattle-based Starbucks was founded in 1971. It has more than 35,000 stores worldwide. Shares in the company are traded on NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol SBUX. At 12:28 p.m. Tuesday, the share price was $99.70, giving the company a market capitalization of $114 billion.