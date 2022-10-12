SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The plane that crashed in a Lehigh County yard took off from Allentown's Queen City Airport about a minute before its fatal plunge, a new report says.

A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report on the Sept. 28 crash says the airplane traveled less than a mile and made a slight turn before its data cut off.

It crashed in a Salisbury Township neighborhood, 450 feet from the final recorded location, the report says.

Student pilot Keith Kozel, 49, died in the crash.

Someone who was outside the house on Keystone Road at the time of the crash managed to pull instructor from the plane, which caught fire. The instructor was seriously injured.

The witness told investigators he didn't hear the plane until it hit the trees.

The small plane narrowly missed homes.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash.