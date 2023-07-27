A warehouse proposed for Allen Township that may generate more than 600 vehicle trips per day will bring more traffic to roads that are not equipped to handle big trucks, Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Vice Chairman Chris Amato said Thursday.

"I have some serious concerns about the ability of Savage Road to handle trucks turning in and out of this particular development," Amato said.

Amato said the big box planned for 770 Savage Road is across the street from Allen Township's dog park and near baseball fields, and the site of Northampton Area School District's proposed new school. The warehouse would add traffic to Route 329 and Weaversville Road.

The land near Weaversville Road, now a farm and residence, is "smackdab in the middle of residential areas, parks and a 150-year-old cemetery," township resident Robert Walsh said during the commission's virtual meeting Thursday.

Walsh asked that the LVPC suggest environmental studies to determine if debris dumped at the site poses a hazard. After the commission voted on recommendations for the project, Walsh said his request had not been included.

The LVPC's professional staff noted in its review of the plan that steps should be taken to mitigate noise and light pollution. The staff estimates daily traffic of 612 vehicles per day, with 215 of those being tractor-trailers, in an area that already handles a lot of traffic.

"Weaversville Road is considered a congested corridor and traffic impacts should be limited in this area," according to the recommendations from the commission's professional staff.

The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission is an advisory body that has a professional staff that reviews plans for big projects, and appointed commissioners from Lehigh and Northampton counties who discuss and sometimes change staff recommendations.

The commissioners vote on the staff reviews, not on whether projects can proceed. Final land-use decisions are up to municipalities.

