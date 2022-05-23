LOWHILL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will consider this week a proposal for another warehouse in Lowhill Township, Lehigh County.
Two other warehouses are already planned for the area along Route 100.
The plan, subject to review Tuesday and again Thursday, is a proposed 190,960-square-foot building on 21.6 acres of farmland. The property is on the north side of Kernsville Road, east of the intersection with Route 100.
The acreage is in an area designated by the commission's FutureLV regional plan for farmland preservation.
"There is a mix of land uses in proximity, including agriculture, small industrial, retail, service and residential," according to a draft copy of the LVPC's professional staff's comments.
The commission advises municipalities on how to shape development, but it is mainly an advisory body. The final decision on land use will be made by Lowhill Township.
With a new warehouse, particularly in a rural area, traffic is always an issue.
"The proposed warehouse will generate 17 new trips during the weekday A.M. peak hour and 18 new trips during the weekday P.M. peak hour," according to the draft report by Steve Neratko, chief community and regional planner.
The LVPC's professional staff reviews plans for development in Lehigh and Northampton counties, and the staff comments are considered by appointed commissioners from across the region. The commissioners sometimes suggest changes before voting to send the reviews to municipalities and developers.
In the past year, the appointed commissioners have taken a tougher stance on warehouses. The commissioners do not vote directly on proposals. They vote only on the staff's comments. Sometimes the commissioners ask for more demanding requirements on projects, but the LVPC does not have the authority to block projects. That does not stop some of the appointees from denouncing some proposals, without effect.
Staff comments on the Lowhill proposal include improvements at the Kernsville Road/Route 100 intersection, and keeping trucks off some nearby roads.
"Clausville Road, Orchard Road and Pony Road are not appropriate for truck travel and should not be considered alternate routes for truck traffic," according to the report. Preferred routes, of course, are not always followed, as truckers use GPS directions to find the shortest routes.
Warehouses are not a popular use of land, but transportation and distribution provides about 10% of regional jobs, according to one study.
The Lowhill project will be reviewed first at noon Tuesday by the LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee, and then Thursday at 7 p.m. by the full commission. Both meetings will be virtual and are open to the public. The staff report is subject to change before a final vote is held Thursday.