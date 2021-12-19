Planning Commission draft review finds fault with Forks Township warehouse proposal
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission's draft review of a Forks Township warehouse plan contends that the project does not suit the area.
The Goodman Logistics Center would cover 266,190 square feet, about six acres, on Richmond Road north of Newlins Road, according to the LVPC agenda.
"The industrial proposal as currently presented is completely inconsistent with FutureLV: The Regional Plan," according to the staff review. The LVPC's professional staff reviews plans and makes recommendations. The appointed commissioners go over the projects and staff work, and then vote on the reviews, not the projects. The comments are sent to the township, which makes the final decision.
Forks Township is changing, and development can result in pressure on roads and effects on existing property owners, according to the draft letter.
"The subject location is an area of transition for the Township, which was once almost entirely agricultural and has since seen increasing development interest with industrial and commercial parks to the north and residential neighborhoods to the south. Immediately adjacent to the property is a senior care facility.
"The vacant site proposed for development currently serves as a buffer between these industrial and commercial uses and the residential neighborhoods," according to the letter, which is signed by Senior Community Planner Jillian Seitz and LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley.
The Country Meadows at Forks senior home is at 175 W. Newlins Road.
Unlike proposals for undefined industrial uses or mixed use, the Goodman plan is definitely for a warehouse, the LVPC said.
"It is of significant note that the developer has the plan clearly labeled for warehouse and logistics use(s), not for manufacturing," according to the draft comments.
The site is 3.5 miles from the nearest Route 33 interchange and could add to traffic on Sullivan Trail and then Main Street in Tatamy Borough, the review said. Another in the LVPC comments shows traffic going through College Hill in Easton to the Route 22 toll bridge.
Residents of College Hill have already met with state Rep. Robert Freeman, D-Easton, and Mayor Sal Panto to ask for added safety measures because of traffic from Forks Township.
The LVPC's comprehensive planning committee will discuss the warehouse plan at a virtual meeting at noon Tuesday, and then the full commission will discuss it Thursday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. That meeting is being held earlier because of the holiday.
The commission's agendas may change before the meetings.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
