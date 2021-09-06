Water knows no boundaries, as floods from Hurricane Ida proved last week.
That's part of the reason the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission is pursuing a single plan to cover 15 watersheds in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The proposal, in the works long before the floods, could protect water quality and limit the impact of development on neighbors.
"Nothing like this exists anywhere in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania right now," LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley said. "This covers almost all of our wetlands."
The plan focuses on watersheds, defined as areas where rain and streams flow into a single basin or outlet. The benefits would include better water quality and protection against water runoff from new development, Bradley said.
The commission will propose a model for all 62 Lehigh Valley municipalities to adopt. It will not cover all development, such as putting up a shed or small building, but any proposal to disturb more than 10,000 square feet of land would be subject to review.
By that standard, all new warehouses would be scrutinized.
The idea for a regional study has support on Northampton County Council.
"It affects plans for stormwater management and ultimately compliance to control subdivisions and major land development," Councilwoman Tara Zrinski said. "We need this with the amount of development in planning for this region."
Persuading 62 boroughs, townships and cities to approve the same legislation may prove difficult, but Geoffrey Reese, the LVPC's director of environmental planning, said there is a precedent for such cooperation.
"This would build on our most recent effort," which protected the Monocacy Creek. All municipalities in that watershed have adopted a plan to protect the waterway, he said.
"It would be wonderful to be able to expand that to all the communities in the Lehigh Valley," he said.
Pennsylvania provides model regulation for storm water management that can be applied locally. The LVPC has applied for a $225,000 state grant to pay for most of the Global Watershed Study. It will need another $50,000.
"The goal is to put all the watersheds and all the municipalities in the Lehigh Valley on a consistent basis for stormwater standards," Reese said.
"This would allow us to create one single plan that allows us to actually regulate development in a consistent way" and to apply environmentally sound infrastructure principles," Bradley said.
"The need to update our Act 167 plan (a water-management plan required by the state) has been on my radar for a few years," Zrinski said. The councilwoman said that studying 15 watersheds at the same time will save money over multiple individual studies.