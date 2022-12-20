A Forks Township development will bring 246 new homes to Northampton County, but at a cost, according to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.
The 1311 Arndt Road plan will cover more open space in a township where commercial and residential development is zooming ahead.
The plan envisions 182 single-family homes and 64 townhouses near the intersection of Arndt and Mitman roads, near Easton Area Middle School, and Palmer and Shawnee elementary schools.
"The land proposed for this development is agricultural land in a farmland preservation area," according to a report prepared by the LVPC's professional staff. The commission reviews big projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties. Its FutureLV: The Regional Plan sets guidelines for development.
"Farmland preservation areas are areas that are predominantly agriculture and are recommended to remain agriculture," the report said. That is just that, a recommendation. Final decisions are usually left up to municipal governments and are dictated by zoning rules.
School safety must be considered as the plan moves ahead, the report said.
"The proximity to the school complex may lead to this being a walk-to-school community, and as such, the safety infrastructure for the students should be planned for," according to the LVPC.
The LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee reviewed the report at a meeting Tuesday.
The committee, led Tuesday by Stephen Repasch in the absence of Chairman Stephen Melnick, also heard a staff review of Phase Five of Willow Brook Farm, a development in Allen Township at Bullshead and Willowbrook roads. The proposal is for 29 single-family houses and 108 twin homes.
School access is also an issue at that development, the staff said. Catasauqua High School is across the street.
"Currently, there are no sidewalks leading to the school," the report said. "Having a residential development close to the school may encourage students to walk to school, necessitating safe access."
The committee voted to forward to the full commission zoning changes that will bring the Borough of Bath's medical-marijuana regulations up to Pennsylvania standards, and update Tatamy's rules about having backyard chickens.
Tatamy's poultry rules will allow for inspections in case of odor and noise problems, and rodent-proofing of pens and food containers is emphasized.
The Bath and Tatamy zoning changes will be discussed Thursday at a full meeting of the commission at 11 a.m. That meeting will be held virtually and broadcast on the Internet.
Reviews by the professional staff of the LVPC are not final until voted on by the appointed commissioners. After approval, they are sent to municipalities for consideration as development or zoning changes move forward.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
