Jaindl Land Co.'s proposed Wescosville development will bring more traffic to an area of Lower Macungie Township that is already congested, members of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission said Tuesday.
The LVPC went over a sketch plan of the "Lehigh Valley Town Center" on Tuesday. The proposal is for 169,000 square feet of retail space, a hotel and 350 apartments at 361 Schantz Road, between Schantz and Cedarbook roads, Fred Jaindl Memorial Highway (Route 222 bypass) and Route 78.
The numbers are big, and they add up to more traffic on Route 222 and nearby, members of the Comprehensive Planning Committee said Tuesday. On top of that will be road maintenance costs that will be "perpetual."
Commissioner Bob Elbich said that from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., traffic is already jammed up in that area in both directions.
"It is absolutely a mess with traffic," he said. "This is just going to add to that." Drivers who try to take alternate routes will not escape congestion, Elbich said.
An LVPC traffic estimate is for the center to bring in another 11,956 vehicles per day, adding about a third to pre-pandemic levels. Most of those would be from the shopping center, along with the proposed convenience store, apartments, hotel and golf driving range.
Route 222 is already identified as a "high crash corridor," according to the LVPC, and it will be the main access road for the Town Center.
"Should this project move forward, it is critical that the traveling public remain safe, and that the development support the region’s adopted goal of eliminating transportation accidents, serious injuries, and deaths," the commission's review said.
As planning for the center moves forward, the LVPC recommends taking into account bicyclists and pedestrians.
And with a big development, big trucks are inevitable.
"There appears to be no oversized vehicle parking spaces shown on the plan. It is recommended that some oversized parking spaces be provided at the convenience store/gas station because it will undoubtedly be accessed by tractor-trailers," the review said. "Tractor trailers and other smaller trucks will also need access to the retail, hotel, and apartment facilities. This is critical for everything from normal deliveries to residents moving in and out to lawn maintenance."
With traffic comes costs that will never end, the report noted.
"The LVPC recommends that the Township consider and plan for the additional and perpetual cost burden on surrounding roads and bridges because of significant housing development. Those could include costs for snow plowing, salting, road resurfacing, rebuilding, and other maintenance," according to the review, which was signed by LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley and Bambi Griffin Rivera, community and regional planner.
No representatives from the developer spoke at the committee meeting Tuesday.
A preliminary plan was presented to the Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission last month.
Planning Commission sees traffic congestion, costs with Jaindl Land Co.'s Lower Macungie plan
Jaindl Land Co.'s proposed Wescosville development will bring more traffic to an area of Lower Macungie Township that is already congested, members of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission said Tuesday.
Tags
- Lower Macungie Township, Pennsylvania
- Upper Macungie Township, Pennsylvania
- Macungie, Pennsylvania
- Lehigh Valley Planning Commission
- Jaindl Land Co.
- East Texas, Pennsylvania
- Planning Commission
- Transportation Accidents
- Bob Elbich
- Executive Director
- Community And Regional Planner
- Fred Jaindl Memorial Highway
- Becky Bradley
- Bambi Griffin Rivera
- Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission
- Convenience Store/gas Station
- Retail Space
- Comprehensive Planning Committee
- Lehigh Valley Town Center
- Retail
- Lower Macungie Township
- Wescosville
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Planning Commission sees traffic congestion, costs with Jaindl Land Co.'s Lower Macungie plan
- Planning Commission sees more farmland disappearing from Forks housing development
- Health-focused cafe to expand juicing operations at new Easton property
- Bethlehem area company to pay $230K over chemical shipments
- 'Plants + Coffee' shop to take root in Easton in the new year
- St. Luke's makes custom, removable casts through 3D printing
- Allentown man dies of complications from 2008 dirt bike accident
- Man dies months after stabbing in Palmer Township
- Shoemakersville firefighters raise money for families of New Tripoli firefighters
- Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa
Berks Area News
- United Way of Berks County announces $172,000 in grants
- Cumru police seek to identify pair of bank robbers
- Fire destroys Ruscombmanor Township home
- Christmas Eve tradition at Reading's Pagoda returns with a twist
- What does it take to get your Amazon package to you?
- Berks calls for applicants for vacant commissioner position
- Shoemakersville firefighters raise money for families of New Tripoli firefighters
- Reading business owner awarded $750K for new grocery store
- New Starbucks proposed for Exeter Commons
- Exeter advances plan for PennDOT driver license center
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Stocks rise, bond yields jump after Japan surprises markets
- Trump taxes: House panel mulls releasing long-sought returns
- New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes witness stand in FTC case
- Rule delay makes big EV tax credit possible early next year
- Cuban artists blocked from once-promising NFT trading sites
- Planning Commission sees traffic congestion, costs with Jaindl Land Co.'s Lower Macungie plan
- Lawmakers unveil $1.7T bill to avoid shutdown, boost Ukraine
- Port Clinton Hotel in Schuylkill to reopen days after being hit by tractor-trailer
- AP source: Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion
Entertainment News
- Cillian Murphy is a man with 'no choice' in first 'Oppenheimer' trailer
- ‘B&B’: Heather Tom on Why Katie Is Ready to Move ‘Beyond’ Bill & Her ‘Honest’ Dynamic With Carter
- Justin Bieber says H&M merch was made without his approval
- James Cameron tells Matt Damon to 'get over' losing out on Avatar
- Wild horses couldn't drag me to social media, says Daniel Craig
- I'd rather go naked than wear animals, says Alicia Silverstone
- Tom Brady isn't spending Christmas with his kids
- RAW: FILE: JUSTIN BIEBER CALLS H&M BIEBER MERCH "TRASH"
- MOOS/TOM CRUISE SAYS THANKS W/ STUNNING STUNT
- Mariah Carey creates her own 'Christmas moments' during festive season