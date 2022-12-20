Jaindl Land Co.'s proposed Wescosville development will bring more traffic to an area of Lower Macungie Township that is already congested, members of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission said Tuesday.



The LVPC went over a sketch plan of the "Lehigh Valley Town Center" on Tuesday. The proposal is for 169,000 square feet of retail space, a hotel and 350 apartments at 361 Schantz Road, between Schantz and Cedarbook roads, Fred Jaindl Memorial Highway (Route 222 bypass) and Route 78.



The numbers are big, and they add up to more traffic on Route 222 and nearby, members of the Comprehensive Planning Committee said Tuesday. On top of that will be road maintenance costs that will be "perpetual."



Commissioner Bob Elbich said that from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., traffic is already jammed up in that area in both directions.



"It is absolutely a mess with traffic," he said. "This is just going to add to that." Drivers who try to take alternate routes will not escape congestion, Elbich said.



An LVPC traffic estimate is for the center to bring in another 11,956 vehicles per day, adding about a third to pre-pandemic levels. Most of those would be from the shopping center, along with the proposed convenience store, apartments, hotel and golf driving range.



Route 222 is already identified as a "high crash corridor," according to the LVPC, and it will be the main access road for the Town Center.



"Should this project move forward, it is critical that the traveling public remain safe, and that the development support the region’s adopted goal of eliminating transportation accidents, serious injuries, and deaths," the commission's review said.



As planning for the center moves forward, the LVPC recommends taking into account bicyclists and pedestrians.



And with a big development, big trucks are inevitable.



"There appears to be no oversized vehicle parking spaces shown on the plan. It is recommended that some oversized parking spaces be provided at the convenience store/gas station because it will undoubtedly be accessed by tractor-trailers," the review said. "Tractor trailers and other smaller trucks will also need access to the retail, hotel, and apartment facilities. This is critical for everything from normal deliveries to residents moving in and out to lawn maintenance."



With traffic comes costs that will never end, the report noted.



"The LVPC recommends that the Township consider and plan for the additional and perpetual cost burden on surrounding roads and bridges because of significant housing development. Those could include costs for snow plowing, salting, road resurfacing, rebuilding, and other maintenance," according to the review, which was signed by LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley and Bambi Griffin Rivera, community and regional planner.



No representatives from the developer spoke at the committee meeting Tuesday.



A preliminary plan was presented to the Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission last month.