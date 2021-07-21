The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission announced it will review Thursday a plan for a 273,471-square-foot food and dairy manufacturing plant in Upper Macungie.
The Readington Farms proposal for 8550 Main St., near Interstate 78 and Route 100, would generate about 480 vehicle trips per day, with about 60 during peak hours, officials say. The land is zoned for light, limited industrial use.
The traffic projections by the developer are based on Readington's New Jersey operation, officials say. The proposed Upper Macungie plant will include tractor-trailer parking.
The LVPC will also go over a two-step parking plan at Lafayette College. The school stated it seeks to demolish the existing parking deck between the Markle Hall administration building and Fisher Field to replace it with a larger facility.
That creates the need for a temporary lot. Lafayette says it plans to place that in the College Hill block bounded by McCartney Street, Marquis Street, Clinton Terrace and March Street.
That block is the site of the college's planned McCartney Street Housing and Wellness Center, which will be built after the temporary lot is no longer needed.
LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley will also discuss "community guidance on personal shooting ranges" at the meeting.
The commission will meet virtually at 7 p.m. on Thursday. See the website for instructions on how to attend.