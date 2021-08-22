Dutch Springs
Photo: Dutch Springs Facebook page.
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review Tuesday the proposal to turn the Dutch Springs aqua park into two warehouses. 
 
The LVPC's comprehensive planning committee will meet at noon Tuesday to discuss "Lehigh Valley Trade Center III," and the full commission will review the proposal Thursday at 7 p.m. Both meetings will be virtual.
 
Trammell Crow Co., based in Dallas, plans to put up two warehouses on land in Lower Nazareth Township and Bethlehem Township. Local residents, government officials and the regional scuba-diving community have objected, but the land is zoned for the use and privately owned by Stuart Schooley and Jane Wells Schooley.
 
The committee's agenda includes discussion of the two warehouses, one of 295,750 square feet for Lower Nazareth, and a second in Bethlehem Township that will cover 299,796 square feet at the 4733 Hanoverville Road site. 
 
The LVPC reviews land uses of "regional significance," but the two townships will make final decisions on Trammell Crow's plan. 
 
"The proposal generally exhibits consistency" with the Lehigh Valley's regional plan because it is in a area with where development proposals are increasing, according to correspondence that will be reviewed by the committee and then the full commission. Commissioners can vote to change recommendations made by the LVPC's professional staff.
 
The staff letter notes issues with congestion, as a projected 1,037 more vehicle trips will be generated daily. About a third, or 357, will be tractor-trailer trips. The staff letter also says on-site parking for trucks is needed along with amenities to keep drivers on the site and not parking along roads and in residential areas.
 
The 4733 Hanoverville Road Dutch Springs property was last sold in 1980 for $97,662, according to Northampton County records. The aqua park has closed for the season, according to the Dutch Springs web site, but scuba diving is available through Nov. 14.
 
 
 
 
 

