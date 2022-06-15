PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Planning Commission determined that a proposed plan for four new distribution warehouses was acceptable for recommendation of approval to the township's board of supervisors.
FR Newlins Logistics Park LLC was back before the Palmer Township Planning Commission Tuesday night to present its refined "First Park 33" preliminary land development plan and ask for conditional use approval under the zoning ordinance.
The preliminary plan proposes four limited-distribution buildings, which range from 151,000 to 210,000 square feet on a 66.4-acre tract of land, on the west side of Tatamy Road, between Newlins Mill and Corriere roads.
The site is currently unimproved agricultural land and located in the Planned Office/Industrial Park zoning district. FR Newlins Logistics Park is seeking a conditional use approval under the provisions of the zoning ordinance, "Limited Distribution Centers in the PO/IP District," which includes five criteria that must be met.
According to the provisions of this zoning ordinance, the distribution center must not exceed 200,000 square feet. Shaun Haas of Langan Engineering said the largest building, at 210,600 square feet, still meets this criteria because 10,600 square feet of the building is office space, which is separate from the distribution center designation in the ordinance.
Haas stated the proposed plan meets the additional zoning criteria, some of which include having docking bays on only one side of the building, and locating the building on a parcel that is not next to and does not share a common boundary with residentially zoned land.
The areas surrounding the proposed site are already in development for industrial use. The properties to the west and to the north across Newlins Mill Road are either developed or being developed for industrial use. The properties to the east along Tatamy Road and to the south across Corriere Road are developed with a mix of residential and light industrial uses.
Haas addressed planning commission members' concerns about Corriere Road frontage improvements and the need for some protection for residents who live across the street of the proposed property. He said the southeast end of the site sits higher than Corriere Road by approximately 8 feet. In addition, evergreen trees and deciduous trees will be built into the berm for separation from the site.
A representative from FR Newlins Logistics Park said the company's full intent is for all four buildings — which total 781,000 square feet — to operate as distribution warehouses. Its corporate office consists of an environmental staff who will review all tenants and uses of the buildings. No manufacturing is expected on site. The goal is to lease the buildings and hold onto them long term, according to the representative.
The developer plans to break the proposed project into two phases, with the hope of phase one — two buildings located on the northside near Newlins Mill Road — breaking ground in spring of next year. Phase two, which includes two buildings on the southside near Corriere Road, will be contingent upon feedback from Met-Ed.
In the original plan, FR Newlins Logistics Park unfavorably proposed to shift Corriere Road away from a Met-Ed transmission tower to accomplish road improvements.
At Tuesday's meeting, township Solicitor Charles Bruno clarified that while the developer originally requested to redesign the road, they are now going to have the road installed "per township specs" and are asking for the relocation of a Met-Ed transmission tower.
Haas stated that while they have heard feedback from Met-Ed in regard to regulations for maintaining existing poles, and what can and can't happen in their easements, they are still waiting for feedback on the relocation of the transmission tower.
However, the developer was confident its team would know the answer by the time they come back to the commission for final approval of phase one of the plan.
The supervisors now have a deadline of July 31 to hold a conditional use hearing and render a decision on the preliminary plan.
Also during Tuesday night's meeting, the planning commission recommended approval for a conditional use application for a proposed 30,092-square-foot senior life care facility on the south side of Corriere Road.