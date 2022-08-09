PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Planning Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday night, with members Robin Aydelotte and Jeff Kicska absent, to recommend for approval the preliminary land development plan for five limited-distribution and manufacturing buildings at 1571 Van Buren Road.
The preliminary land development plan includes five buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet at 1571 Van Buren Road and Main Street. The largest building totals approximately 260,000 square feet, with the smallest building at about 171,450 square feet.
In March, the planning commission reviewed the preliminary development plan, with the purpose of the developer garnering input from the commission. At Tuesday night's meeting, both entities further discussed stormwater plans, landscape coverage, and traffic estimates, among other topics, before recommending approval of the plan by the township's board of supervisors.
Township Engineer Ron Gawlik recommended the developer complete traffic reviews with each tenant, as each will be different as it relates to traffic generations. This will make sure buildings are in accordance with assumed traffic.
In addition, Planner Richard Wilkins suggested the proposed plan include parking areas for trucks when drivers need to rest, to avoid parked trucks along the side of roads.
Christopher Hermance, managing director for Carson Van Buren LLC, and Shaun Haas of Langan Engineering, noted there are areas along the site's access driveway and along the site's Boulevard entrance, which runs between four buildings, where drivers could park their trucks.
The property for the project is located on the south side of Main Street and the east side of Van Buren Road in the North End Business and Main Street Commercial zoning districts.
To the north of the proposed property across Main Street, two distribution buildings are in development, and to the west across Van Buren Road is property partially developed for distribution uses. Property to the south of the proposed site is zoned North End Business and contains an industrial use, and Route 33 adjoins the proposed site to the east.
The project is planned to be subdivided into two lots with two building phases. Lot 1 is 77 acres and consists of five limited distribution buildings with 985 parking spaces, 221 tractor-trailer spaces and 185 total loading docks.
The site's three buildings will be constructed in phase one of the project, and the remaining two buildings nearest Main Street are to be constructed in phase two.
Lot 2 consists of 18 acres and is not currently proposed for any construction. However, Hermance said Tuesday it is going to be developed and will include some form of retail use.
Gawlik made it clear that although Hermance may have concept plans for Lot 2, any submissions for its usage would need to comply with township ordinances, which would then be addressed at the sketch plan portion of Lot 2's development process.